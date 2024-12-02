In a shocking incident, Nagamani, a female constable from Rayaprolu village, was brutally murdered on the Rayaprolu-Manneguda road in Ibrahimpatnam Mandal, Rangareddy district, Telangana. The tragic event occurred under mysterious circumstances, leaving the community in shock. Nagamani was serving at the Hayathnagar Police Station and was known for her dedication to duty. A resident of Rayaprolu, she had recently entered into a love marriage, adding to the tragedy of her untimely death. Authorities are investigating the case to determine the motive behind the murder. Telangana Horror: 80-Year-Old Man Found Dead in Doragaripalle Village With Huge Hole in His Chest Allegedly Caused by Dogs and Rodents, Cremated.

Female Constable Brutally Murdered on Rayaprolu-Manneguda Road

Rangareddy, Telangana: Female constable Nagamani was murdered on the Rayaprolu-Manneguda road in Ibrahimpatnam Mandal, Rangareddy district. A resident of Rayapolu, she was working at Hayathnagar Police Station and had recently had a love marriage pic.twitter.com/rQmi6IHZ9B — IANS (@ians_india) December 2, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)