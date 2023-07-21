A major tragedy was averted due to the vigilance of the RTC driver in Telangana's Jagtial. A woman put her head under the tire of an RTC bus going from Metpally to Jagitya. Seeing this, the passengers who were boarding the bus screamed, and the driver applied brakes. As a result, the woman's life was saved. The bystanders later pulled the woman out from under the bus. Suicide Bid Caught on Camera, Telangana Girl Student Hospitalised After Jumping Off School Building in Karimnagar (Disturbing Video).

Major Tragedy Averted

బస్సు టైర్ కింద తల పెట్టిన మహిళ జగిత్యాల - మెట్‌పల్లిలో ఆర్టీసీ డ్రైవర్ అప్రమత్తతతో ఓ ప్రమాదం తప్పింది. మెట్‌పల్లి నుంచి జగిత్యాలకు వెళుతున్న ఆర్టీసీ బస్సు టైరు కింద ఓ మహిళ తల పెట్టగా . అదే సమయంలో బస్సు ఎక్కుతున్న ప్రయాణికులు కేకలు వేయడంతో అకస్మాత్తుగా డ్రైవర్ బ్రేక్ వేశాడు.… pic.twitter.com/bVi3BIGXJR — Telugu Scribe (@TeluguScribe) July 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)