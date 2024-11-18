A tiger from Maharashtra's Kinwat has entered the core area of the Kawal Tiger Reserve (KTR) in Telangana's Nirmal district. A video of the tiger crossing the Hyderabad-Nagpur NH-44 highway has surfaced on social media. The male tiger is said to be between six and eight years old. According to reports, the tiger made the crossing possibly in search of a female companion. The spotting of the tiger has, however, triggered both panic and excitement among the locals. Tiger Spotted in Hyderabad: Tiger Seen Crossing Highway Near Nirmal-Adilabad Border in Kuntala Forest, Video Surfaces.

Tiger From Maharashtra Enters Telangana Reserve

