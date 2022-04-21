The date of 21 April was selected to commemorate National Civil Service Day as it marks the anniversary of the historic address given by the country’s first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to the newly appointed administrative services officers.

The Civil Services Day is being observed in India since 2006. However, in the last few years, under the able leadership of PM @narendramodi, efforts are being made to make this day more meaningful: Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba #CivilServicesDay2022 pic.twitter.com/GuIt5vAlfq — PIB India (@PIB_India) April 21, 2022

