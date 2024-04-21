Civil Services Day 2024: PM Narendra Modi Extends Warm Wishes to Civil Servants, Praises Their Commitment to Public Welfare

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends warm wishes to civil servants nationwide on Civil Services Day, praising their commitment to public welfare. In a tweet, PM Modi wrote, "Their commitment and hard work in serving our nation are deeply appreciated. They play a pivotal role in furthering governance and public welfare. They are also at the forefront of implementing policies, overcoming challenges, and driving social change. Best wishes to all civil servants for their coming endeavours." National Civil Services Day 2024 Date in India: Know the History and Significance of the Day That Celebrates the Work Done by Civil Servants.

PM Narendra Modi Extends Warm Wishes to Civil Servants

Warm wishes to all civil servants on Civil Services Day. Their commitment and hard work in serving our nation are deeply appreciated. They play a pivotal role in furthering governance and public welfare. They are also at the forefront of implementing policies, overcoming… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 21, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)