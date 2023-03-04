The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police has detained two people from Bhandup West area in connection with an attack on MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande. The MNS leader was allegedly attacked and assaulted with a rod and a stump by unidentified persons during his morning walk in Dadar. Reportedly, Deshpande suffered injuries in his arms and legs and was rushed to the nearby Hinduja Hospital for treatment by the locals. Sandip Deshpande Attack: Video Shows MNS Leader Out for Morning Walk Moments Before Unknown Assailants Attacked Him at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Two Detained in Case of Attack on MNS Leader

The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police has detained two from the Bhandup West area in the case of an attack on MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande at Shivaji Park yesterday. — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2023

