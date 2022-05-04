Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday gifted a Dokra boat from Chattisgarh to Crown Prince Fredrik of Denmark. According to news agency ANI, Dokra is non-ferrous metal casting using the lost-wax casting technique. This sort of metal casting has been used in India for over 4,000 years and is still used. As per sources, there are two main processes of lost wax casting: solid casting & hollow casting.

Check tweet:

There are two main processes of lost wax casting: solid casting & hollow casting. The product of artisans who are mainly from Central and Eastern India are in great demand in domestic and foreign markets because of primitive simplicity, enchanting folk motifs and forceful form. — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2022

