An FIR is being lodged against Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey for breach of secrecy of voting at Hudson School polling station, informed the Police Commissionerate Kanpur Nagar via Twitter. Reportedly, Pandey clicked the photos and videos inside the polling booth when she cast the vote during the third phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022. The District Magistrate has initiated action against her.

