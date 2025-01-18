A driver and conductor saved their life by jumping out of a Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus when the moving vehicle suddenly caught fire in Fatehpur on Saturday, January 18. According to the local reports, the fire was caused by a short circuit. Several videos of the incident have surfaced on social media. The bus was on its way to Kanpur from Khakhreru when it caught fire. Fortunately, there were no passengers on the bus when it caught fire. The fire department quickly intervened and doused the fire. Bahraich: Recently Released Sarfuddin Siddiqui Sets Himself Ablaze Alleging False FIR; 1 Arrested for Abetment to Suicide (Disturbing Visual).

UP Roadways Bus Fire

A roadways bus going to pick up passengers in Khakhreru police station area of Fatehpur district in UP suddenly caught fire due to short circuit. The driver and conductor saved their lives by jumping out of the bus which had turned into a ball of fire.#viralvideo #UttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/SebBxv1mYZ — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) January 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)