Sarfuddin Siddiqui, recently released from jail in connection with a violence case, set himself on fire on Saturday, January 18, after pouring petrol over his body. Severely burned, Sarfuddin was initially rushed to a local hospital but was later referred to Lucknow due to his critical condition. Before the self-immolation, Sarfuddin alleged that Manoj and Jamuna had filed a false FIR against him. Following the incident, the police arrested Jamuna on charges of abetment to suicide. Authorities have stated that an investigation is underway to verify the allegations and gather evidence. Meanwhile, doctors are closely monitoring Sarfuddin’s condition. The incident has created tension in the area, leaving locals shocked. Bahraich Violence: 1 Killed in Clash Between 2 Communities During Durga Idol Immersion Procession in Mahasi Area, UP CM Yogi Adityanath Takes Cognisance of Situation (Watch Videos).

Recently Released Sarfuddin Siddiqui Sets Himself Ablaze Alleging False FIR

यूपी : बहराइच हिंसा में जेल से छूटे सरफुद्दीन सिद्दीकी ने पेट्रोल डालकर आग लगा ली !! सरफुद्दीन की हालत नाजुक, लखनऊ रेफर। सरफुद्दीन का कहना था कि मनोज और जमुना ने उस पर झूठी FIR कराई थी। आत्महत्या के लिए उकसाने में पुलिस ने जमुना को गिरफ्तार किया। pic.twitter.com/cewoy5oalK — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) January 18, 2025

