Unnao police have arrested three people from a family who were trying to con gullible villagers in the name of faith. A family in UP’s Unnao ordered hindu deities from an online company and later dug it in their field. The family then spread the word in the village claiming to have found idols from the farm. After the news of the idols being found spread in the area, people from nearby areas started gathering in large numbers to see and worship the idols. They also started offering money. However, the online delivery guy, who had delivered the deities to the family, blew the whistle on the family’s plans and informed the police after which three from the family were arrested.

Watch Video:

The man who had delivered the order blew whistle on the elaborate plan to by the family to con gullible villagers. Police intervened and has taken three of the family in custody. pic.twitter.com/kcVMVlaTE4 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 1, 2022

Statement From Police:

Pankaj Singh, circle officer Bangarmau, Unnao on the incident. pic.twitter.com/BCVrGbivI5 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 1, 2022

