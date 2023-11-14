In a shocking incident in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, a minor boy was subjected to inhumane treatment at a Madrasa, where he was reportedly chained and thrashed. The minor, who endured two days without food, escaped and sought refuge at a villager's house. Stunned by the child's condition, the villagers learned about his ordeal and promptly contacted his relatives. Police have registered a case and arrested two individuals in connection with the distressing incident, which has gained attention after a picture of the minor went viral on social media. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: BJP Leader Slaps Elderly Shopkeeper For Not Giving Free Cigarette in Kanpur, Video Surfaces.

Minor Chained and Thrashed at Saharanpur Madrasa

UP Police Arrest Two

