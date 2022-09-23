A shocking incident of molestation has come to light from Prayagraj where some miscreants molested a girl in front of her fiance and further recorded the obscene video. The incident took place at Mauaima village. Cops filed a case in this matter after the video went viral on social media. The Prayagraj SP assured that strict actions would be taken against the accused in this matter.

Woman Molested in Front of Her Fiancee:

Prayagraj SP's Byte:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)