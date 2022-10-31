A woman was brutally thrashed by the Bareilly police in front of a Police vehicle. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Reports suggest that the incident took place in the area of Shahi Police station in Uttar Pradesh. The police reportedly reached the house of a suspect who was allegedly part of a vehicle accident that left one dead. The woman and her son were subjected to police brutality and faced several injuries. The woman can be seen wailing as she suffered the injuries. The police personnel can also be seen shoving the woman as she protested against taking away her son. Bareilly police released a statement after the video of the incident went viral. A cop was suspended for arbitrary use of power in the matter as seen in the video. The authorities also stated that an investigation is being carried out into the matter. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Groups of College Students Thrash Each Other in Middle of the Road Over Love Affair in Cuddalore

Watch Viral Video:

In Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, a woman was brutally attacked on the road by a bunch of police officers. pic.twitter.com/Rgl7Vu7yCl — Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@AhmedKhabeer_) October 31, 2022

Statement of Police on the Incident:

