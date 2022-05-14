The Delhi Police on Saturday registered an FIR under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder),308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide),120 (concealing design to commit offence punishable with imprisonment),34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC. Earlier, cops had detained company owners Harish Goel and Varun Goel. The owner of the building has been identified as Manish Lakra, who is currently absconding.

