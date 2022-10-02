Delhi Police has arrested all the accused, who have been identified as Aalam, Bilal, and Faizan after the brutal murder of a 25-year-old man in Sunder Nagri area. The victim has been identified as Manish, a resident of Sunder Nagri. He was mercilessly stabbed to death by three men. The CCTV footage of the crime showed the victim being attacked brutally in a dimly lit lane. He was declared dead at the hospital. Delhi Murder: Drones, More Police Forces in Nand Nagri After 25-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death; CCTV Video Goes Viral

Check Tweet:

#UPDATE | Three accused have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 25-yr-old man identified as Manish in the Sunder Nagri area of North East Delhi last evening: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/YXbQ9sVwIy — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)