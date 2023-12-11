The fire department reported that a three-alarm fire broke out in San Francisco early Monday morning, injuring two people and forcing several buildings to evacuate. A video captured a house on fire in the 700 block of Masonic Avenue, near the University of San Francisco and between Hayes and Fulton streets. According to the report, the fire started around 3:30 a.m. and spread to a neighbouring house. Fire officials said two people were hurt and hospitalised. One jumped from the house's third floor while firefighters saved the other. US Fire Videos: Oil Refinery Explosion Sparks Massive Blaze in Michigan's White Lake, Emergency Crews on Scene.

US Fire

BREAKING: A 3-alarm fire erupted in San Francisco's NOPA neighborhood at Grove and Masonic, prompting building evacuations. Two injuries were reported, including one person who jumped from the burning building, according to SFFD. pic.twitter.com/ShkSLnrg7s — Insider Corner (@insiderscorner) December 11, 2023

