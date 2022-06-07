BJP leader Harshit Srivastava Lala booked in UP for inflammatory post against Prophet Mohammed on Tuesday, 7 June 2022. Recently, Uttar Pradesh Police released posters with photos of 40 people who are accused of invoking the violence in Kanpur last week that left at least 40 people, 20 police personnel, injured. The violence had broken out in areas of Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh after some members of the minority community called for the closure of shops as part of a protest over alleged inflammatory remarks made against Prophet Mohammed by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Uttar Pradesh | Kanpur Police arrest BJP youth wing leader Harshit Srivastava over his controversial tweet in view of clashes in the district that broke out recently. Case registered. pic.twitter.com/0D3tEq32L9 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 7, 2022

