In a tragic incident, Assistant Sub-Inspector Binda Rai of the RAF slipped between a moving train and the platform at the Aligarh Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh. Rai was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment. A disturbing video of the incident has circulated on social media. Rai, posted with the 104th Battalion in Aligarh, was on his way home to Bihar on leave. After the post-mortem, his body was handed over to the RAF and sent to his family in Bihar with full honours. RPF Officer Tries to Snatch Phone from Passenger at Lakhimpur Railway Station, Video Surfaces.

