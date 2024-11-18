A video showing an RPF (Railway Protection Force) officer forcibly seizing a passenger's mobile phone has gone viral, raising concerns about police conduct and misuse of authority. The incident occurred at Lakhimpur Railway Station, where the passenger was recording a video when the officer approached him and snatched the phone. The video, which quickly spread on social media on November 18, shows the police officer insisting that the passenger stop recording despite no apparent violation of any rules. Brave Act! Alert RPF Officer Saves Woman After She Slips and Falls While Trying To Board Moving Train (Watch Video).

RPF Officer Tries to Snatch Phone from Passenger at Lakhimpur Railway Station

