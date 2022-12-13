A video from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur is going viral in which college teachers are seen beating a retired teacher fiercely. The incident occurred at the campus of Haleem Muslim Inter College in Chamanganj. The retired teacher was deputed to look after the discipline in the college. The entire incident of the fight was caught on the CCTV installed inside the college campus. UP Police said that advance legal action will be implemented on the basis of medical and investigation. Bihar: Police Lathi-Charge Job Aspirants, Qualified for TET and CTET, Protesting for Their Recruitment in Patna (Watch Video).

Watch Viral Video: College Teachers Beating Retired College Teacher

