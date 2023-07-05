State DisasResponse Fund (SDRF) rescued a Kanwariya from drowning in Kangra Ghat in Haridwar on Wednesday. The Kanwariya was trying to swim in the waters, but the strong tides swept him away towards the Kangra Ghat. He was about to drown but was saved due to the diligence of an SDRF official. The incident was caught on camera. The video of the incident is going viral on social media. Uttarakhand Kanwar Yatra: Green Corridor to Be Made for Kanwaris From Haridwar City to Gurukul Narsan Near UP Border.

SDRF Jawan Rescues Kanwariya From Drowning

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: SDRF jawan saves a 'Kanwariya' from drowning near Kangra Bridge in Haridwar. (Source: SDRF) pic.twitter.com/CMzH4ZlgMQ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 5, 2023

