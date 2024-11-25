A major chaos erupted at Jammu and Kashmir's Katra as locals protested against the proposed Vaishno Devi ropeway project on Monday, November 25. Local shopkeepers, pony service providers, and labourers clashed with police and also pelted stones at them as the protest escalated. In a video that is going viral on social media, locals can be seen attacking the police personnel. The video shows the locals throwing chairs at the police. The locals have been protesting against the proposed ropeway project along the trek to the Vaishno Devi shrine for several days. The protesters argue that the project will bypass the traditional route upon which their livelihoods depend. Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Route Hit by Landslide: 3 Pilgrims Seriously Injured After Landslide Strikes New Track to Shrine in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi.

Protest Against Vaishno Devi Ropeway Project Turns Violent

जम्मू कश्मीर : माता वैष्णो देवी में रोपवे का विरोध कर रहे घोड़ा–खच्चर और पालकी वालों ने पुलिस फोर्स पर पत्थर बरसाए, मारपीट की। दरअसल ये लोग कई दिन से प्रोटेस्ट कर रहे हैं। इनका आरोप है कि रोपवे चलने से घोड़ा–खच्चर, पालकी कारोबार ठप हो जायेगा। pic.twitter.com/9RALpLkKoS — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) November 25, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)