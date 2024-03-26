The Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (CDRC) of Delhi East district recently imposed a fine of Rs 45,000 on Amazon and a retailer for taking nearly a year and a half to issue a refund for a faulty laptop. Members of the CDRC stated that it was Amazon's duty to ensure the sale of genuine, defect-free products and to promptly replace faulty items and issue refunds. The commission observed while hearing a complaint by an Amazon user who alleged that after taking back the faulty laptop it delivered, Amazon took a year and five months to issue a refund. Amazon Echo Devices Are Not Just Speakers or Monitors, They Are Convergence Devices, Says Delhi High Court While Allowing Exemptions in Customs Duty.

Consumer Court Fines Amazon

Consumer Court imposes ₹45,000 penalty on Amazon for delay in refund for faulty product Read story here: https://t.co/dB6qEatdPy pic.twitter.com/sLTQrC7WWy — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) March 26, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)