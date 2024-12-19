Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya recently took a swipe at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over her statement in Parliament that banks recovered Mallya's assets worth INR 14,131.6 crore and returned to public sector banks. Vijay Mallya countered Nirmala Sitharaman, saying that the debt recovery tribunal adjusted his debt to INR 6,203 crore, which also includes INR 1,200 crore interest. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Vijay Mallya said, "The Debt Recovery Tribunal adjudged the KFA debt at Rs 6203 crores including Rs 1200 crores of interest. The FM announced in Parliament that through the ED,Banks have recovered Rs 14,131.60 crores from me against the judgement debt of Rs 6203 crores and I am still an economic offender. Unless the ED and Banks can legally justify how they have taken more than two times the debt, I am entitled to relief which I will pursue." In another post, Vijay Mallya said that more than INR 8,000 crores were recovered from him over and above the judgement debt. He asked if people who abuse him "stand up and question this blatant injustice?" The fugitive businessman also said that he was also accused of fraudulently obtaining an INR 900 crore loan from IDBI Bank, which was duly approved by the bank's credit committee and board. Properties Worth Rs 22,280 Cr of Eco-offenders Like Mallya, Choksi Restored by ED: Nirmala Sitharaman.

I Am Entitled to Relief Which I Will Pursue, Says Vijay Mallya

The Debt Recovery Tribunal adjudged the KFA debt at Rs 6203 crores including Rs 1200 crores of interest. The FM announced in Parliament that through the ED,Banks have recovered Rs 14,131.60 crores from me against the judgement debt of Rs 6203 crores and I am still an economic… — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) December 18, 2024

More Than Rs 8000 Crores Have Been Recovered From Me, Claims Mallya

Whatever I have stated about my liabilities as guarantor of KFA loans is legally verifiable. Yet more than Rs 8000 crores have been recovered from me over and above the judgement debt. Will anyone, including those who freely abuse me, stand up and question this blatant injustice… — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) December 18, 2024

After 9 Years Why No Conclusive Evidence of Fraud and Misuse of Funds? Asks Mallya

Government and my many critics say that I have CBI criminal cases to answer. What criminal cases filed by CBI ? Never borrowed a single rupee, never stole, but as guarantor of KFA debt I am accused by CBI together with many others including IDBI Bank officials of fraudulently… — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) December 18, 2024

