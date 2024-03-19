Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi came down heavily on the BJP-led Central Govt over the Viksit Bharat Sampark WhatsApp Message. Priyanka Chaturvedi alleged that the Viksit Bharat Sampark WhatsApp Message has got to be the biggest personal data breach. She claimed non-Indians and NRIs also received the 'letter from PM'. "Besides sneaking into every Indians Whatapp box, even non Indians and non residents of India have received the letter; this is serious compromise of data for political usage. Of course we have a @GoI_MeitY minister who has consistently ignored the breach of privacy issues raised. He has rather shamefully chosen to accuse the opposition!," Chaturvedi said in an X post. Viksit Bharat Sampark WhatsApp Message: Netizens Receive Letter From PM Narendra Modi on WhatsApp Seeking Feedback and Suggestions.

Viksit Bharat Sampark WhatsApp Message Biggest Personal Data Breach

This Viksit Bharat letter from PM has got to be the biggest personal data breach. Besides sneaking into every Indians Whatapp box, even non Indians and non residents of India have received the letter; this is serious compromise of data for political usage. Of course we have a… pic.twitter.com/jPHV2mB2pn — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) March 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)