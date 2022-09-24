In a video that has gone viral on social media, a Scorpio car can be seen washed away due to flash floods at Chiputa village in Lower Subansiri district in Arunachal Pradesh. Heavy rainfall coupled with floods has thrown normal life out of gear in several parts of Arunachal Pradesh. As per reports, the IMD has forecasted isolated heavy falls, thunderstorms and lightning over Arunachal Pradesh from September 23 to 25.

Flash Floods at Chiputa Village in Lower Subansiri District

#WATCH | Arunachal Pradesh: A Scorpio car washed away due to flash floods at Chiputa village in Lower Subansiri district (23.09) pic.twitter.com/9FMGMyUOuR — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2022

