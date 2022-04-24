The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Assam were seen celebrating the results of the Guwahati Municipal Election 2022 after the party swept the GMC polls 2022. Out of the total of 60 wards of GMC, the BJP won 52 wards while its ally party AGP won 6 wards. "One ward each was won by by AAP and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP)," PG Jha, DC Kamrup (Metro) said.

Check tweet:

#WATCH | Assam: BJP workers celebrate in Guwahati as the party sweeps the Guwahati Municipal Corporation polls Out of total 60 wards of GMC, BJP has won 52 wards while its ally party AGP won 6 wards. One each by AAP and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP): PG Jha, DC Kamrup (Metro) pic.twitter.com/LPmqmDLWr2 — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)