Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday night reached Abu Road in Rajasthan after a two-day visit to Gujarat. At Abu Road, he addressed a crowd. During his address, PM Modi ditched the mic in order to avoid using loudspeakers as he didn’t want to violate any rule of using loudspeaker post 10 pm. PM Narendra Modi Offers Prayers at Ambaji Mandir in Gujarat, Watch Video.

PM Narendra Modi Ditches Mic:

#WATCH | At Abu Road in Rajasthan, PM Narendra Modi didn't use a mic to address the huge gathering as he didn’t want to violate any rule of using loudspeaker post 10pm pic.twitter.com/8Q0SyKFkdI — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2022

