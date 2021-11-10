Several reports claiming that wrestler Nisha Dahiya and her brother have been shot dead surfaced on Wednesday. However, the national level wrestler has released a video rubbishing these reports. In the video, Dahiya says that she is alright and is in Gonda. Scroll down to watch the video.

#WATCH | "I am in Gonda to play senior nationals. I am alright. It's a fake news (reports of her death). I am fine," says wrestler Nisha Dahiya in a video issued by Wrestling Federation of India. (Source: Wrestling Federation of India) pic.twitter.com/fF3d9hFqxG — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2021

