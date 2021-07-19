The fire team rescued people who were stranded in different parts of Navi Mumbai owing to the heavy rainfall in the area. Watch the video of the rescue operation here:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Fire team rescued several people stranded in different parts of Navi Mumbai due to heavy rainfall. "Kharghar fire station received calls from many people seeking help. We've rescued 120 people, out of which 78 were women," said Pravin Bodkhe, Fire Officer pic.twitter.com/YRF292N8df — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)