Mountain of debris and rubble of flattened buildings lie in the open in Antakya city amid the aftermath of devastation caused by powerful earthquakes. The death toll across Turkey and Syria following Monday's has earthquake reached around 28,192. The Indian Army has set up a field hospital in the Hatay region of Iskenderun in earthquake-hit Turkey to help victims, as part of the ongoing 'Operation Dost'. Operation Dost: Indian Tricolour Comes to Rescue of People Affected by Earthquakes in Turkey, Army’s 60 Para Field Hospital Distributes Relief Materials (Watch Video).

Earthquake in Turkey:

#WATCH | Turkey: Mountain of debris and rubble of flattened buildings lie in the open in Antakya city amid the aftermath of devastation caused by powerful earthquakes that have killed over 28,000 people so far. pic.twitter.com/Lmfmpstexr — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2023

