Noida Administration Officials on Monday reached Grand Omaxe society to remove the 'illegal' encroachments done by Shrikant Tyagi, accused of assaulting a woman residing in the same society after having an argument over the plantation of palm trees near his apartment. The officials along with Noida Police personnel visited the residential flat of Tyagi and inspected the illegal construction done by him. After inspecting the officials asked its men to demolish the illegal constriction carried out by Shrikant Tyagi. Officials demolished the illegal construction at the residence of Tyagi.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Noida administration demolishes the illegal construction at the residence of #ShrikantTyagi, at Grand Omaxe in Noida's Sector 93. Tyagi, in a viral video, was seen abusing and assaulting a woman here in the residential society. pic.twitter.com/YirMljembh — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)