A cement-laden truck on Saturday rammed into Lachhiwala toll plaza in Dehradun's Doiwala. In a freak accident, the truck overturned after hitting the toll booth. The heart-stopping video was captured on CCTV. A girl was injured in the accident and was sent to a Hospital, reported ANI.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: An accident took place at Lachhiwala toll plaza in Doiwala, Dehradun, when a cement-laden truck suddenly hit the toll plaza and overturned. A girl was injured and was sent to a Hospital CCTV visuals verified by police pic.twitter.com/S7pZO8wtut — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 23, 2022

