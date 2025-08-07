The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a green alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar till Sunday, August 10, predicting light to moderate rainfall in these districts. The weather agency has predicted light to moderate showers in Mumbai and Delhi today (Thursday). According to the weather forecasting service Windy, Chennai will receive 0.5 to 1.8 mm of rain, whereas Bengaluru is projected to experience 0.2 to 3.2 mm of rainfall on August 7. Similarly, Hyderabad will witness 0.4 to 3.1 mm of rain on Thursday. On the other hand, 0.2 to 10 mm of rainfall has been forecasted for Kolkata and 0.2 to 1.4 mm of rain for Shimla for today. Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Red Alert for Uttarkashi, Warns of Heavy Rainfall in Uttarakhand; Light Showers Expected in Delhi-NCR.

Mumbai Weather Today, August 7

Delhi Weather Today, August 7

Chennai Weather Today, August 7

Bengaluru Weather Today, August 7

Hyderabad Weather Today, August 7

Kolkata Weather Today, August 7

Shimla Weather Today, August 7

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)