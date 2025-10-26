The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar for today, October 26, predicting a thunderstorm accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall, and gusty winds at isolated places in the above districts of Maharashtra on Sunday. The weather office has predicted no rain in Delhi. Accordingly, the change in weather will be observed in West India. Due to this, there is a possibility of heavy rain in Kolkata. The weather office has sounded an alert for heavy rainfall in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad for the next 5 days. During this time, winds are also expected to blow at speeds of 30-50 kilometers per hour in many places. Cyclone Montha Live Tracker Map on Windy: Depression Over Bay of Bengal to Intensify Into Cyclonic Storm by October 27, Check Real-Time Status Here.

Mumbai Weather Today, October 26

Delhi Weather Today, October 26

Chennai Weather Today, October 26

Bengaluru Weather Today, October 26

Hyderabad Weather Today, October 26

Kolkata Weather Today, October 26

Shimla Weather Today, October 26

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)