The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is set to conduct its elections on December 21, with results promptly announced on the same day. This development follows the Supreme Court's decision to lift the stay imposed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, facilitating the election process for the new governing body of WFI. The timely resolution is expected to bring stability to the wrestling organisation. WFI Elections: Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Against Punjab and Haryana High Court Order Staying Wrestling Federation of India Polls.

