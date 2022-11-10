Ahead of the Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022, Home Minister and BJP Leader Amit Shah addressed a rally in Paonta Sahib. Speaking at the rally, Amit Shah said, "When you cast your vote on 12th Nov, don't do it to make Jairam Thakur your CM." He further said that when you press the button for Lotus symbol and for BJP, consider this as your vote to make Himachal Pradesh the number 1 state in the country. Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Congress Releases First List of 46 Candidates For November 12 Polls.

Don’t Do It To Make Jairam Thakur Your CM

When you cast your vote on 12th Nov, don't do it to make Jairam Thakur your CM. When you press the button for Lotus symbol and for BJP, consider this as your vote to make Himachal Pradesh the number 1 state in the country: HM Amit Shah in Paonta Sahib#HimachalPradeshElection pic.twitter.com/hIkQvWOQq0 — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2022

