A video from a Canara Bank branch in Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka, has gone viral, reigniting debate over language use in public services. The clip shows a Kannada-speaking woman confronting a staff member who couldn’t assist her in Kannada. “Why is she even here if she can’t understand Kannada?” the woman asks, referring to the Malayalam-speaking employee at the counter. She also accuses the staffer of being rude and questions why money was deducted from her account without notice. The branch manager, overheard speaking in Malayalam, tries to mediate but sparks more outrage. The incident has triggered a wave of reactions online, with many demanding better regional language support in government-linked institutions. In response to the backlash, Canara Bank’s official handle on X (formerly Twitter) issued a statement affirming its commitment to Kannada and its customers. “Kannada is our foundation, your support is our strength,” the statement read. “For Canara Bank, Karnataka is not just a state, it is our birthplace. Kannada is not merely a language to us, it is a feeling, a pride. We are committed to providing services in the local language at every branch in the state.” The bank added that in today’s multilingual India, staff may come from different states, but “our heart always resonates with our customers.” SBI Bank Manager, Who Refused To Speak Kannada and Later Apologised, Transferred, State Bank of India Issues Statement Over Viral Video.

Kannada Woman Confronts Canara Bank Staff Over Language Barrier

Kannada Canara Bank now a migrants' bank! ☑️ Hindi migrants, now Malayali groupism ☑️ No Kannada service in Kannada land ☑️ Kerala claims highest literacy but runs to Karnataka for jobs Serve in Kannada — it's our right, our money @canarabank @CBOFofficial @siddaramaiah pic.twitter.com/9QiLMKzUxd — ದಡಿಗ ಗಂಗವಾಡಿ | Ganga Dynasty (@DadigaGanga) July 4, 2025

Canara Bank Responds

ಕನ್ನಡ ನಮ್ಮ ನೆಲೆ, ನಿಮ್ಮ ಬೆಂಬಲ ನಮ್ಮ ಬಲ . ಕೆನರಾ ಬ್ಯಾಂಕ್‌ಗೆ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಕೇವಲ ಒಂದು ರಾಜ್ಯವಲ್ಲ — ಅದು ನಮ್ಮ ಜನ್ಮಭೂಮಿ, ನೂರು ವರ್ಷಕ್ಕೂ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ಹಿಂದೆ ಆರಂಭವಾದ ನಮ್ಮ ಪಯಣದ ಮೊಟ್ಟ ಮೊದಲ ನೆಲೆ. ಕನ್ನಡ ನಮಗೆ ಕೇವಲ ಭಾಷೆಯಲ್ಲ — ಅದು ಒಂದು ಭಾವನೆ, ಒಂದು ಹೆಮ್ಮೆ. ಈ ಪರಂಪರೆಯನ್ನು ನಾವು ಪ್ರತಿಯೊಂದು ಶಾಖೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಗೌರವದಿಂದ ಈಗಲೂ… — Canara Bank (@canarabank) July 4, 2025

