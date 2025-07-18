On Thursday, July 17, the Bombay High Court said that the conduct of a wife refusing to have a physical relationship with her husband and accusing him of having an extra-marital affair will amount to cruelty to the husband. The division bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Dr Neela Gokhale further said that the also said that the wife insulting the husband in front of his friends and ill-treating his employees will cause mental agony to the husband. The Bombay HC observed while hearing an appeal filed by a woman who challenged a November 28, 2019, judgment passed by a Family Court in Pune, by which the court granted a decree of divorce on a plea filed by the husband and dismissed the plea by the wife, who sought restitution of conjugal rights. After hearing the plea, the high court upheld the Family Court judgment and dismissed the wife's appeal. Saying ‘I Love You’ Without Any Sexual Intent Is Not Sexual Harassment: Bombay High Court Acquits Man Convicted Under POCSO.

Insulting Husband in Front of Friends is Cruelty, Says Bombay High Court

Accusing Husband Of Extra-Marital Affair, Insulting Him In Front Of Friends Is Cruelty: Bombay High Court |@NarsiBenwal https://t.co/AunBiQx0ac — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) July 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)