Gemini 2.5 Flash Update: Google Introduces Image Generation Capability in Preview of AI Model, Increases Rate Limits

Google has upgraded its Gemini 2.5 Flash AI model with image generation capabilities in preview, offering users increased rate limits. This enhancement allows for faster image creation, expanded prompt testing, and a more efficient visual content generation process overall.

Gemini 2.5 Flash Update: Google Introduces Image Generation Capability in Preview of AI Model, Increases Rate Limits
Gemini 2.0 Flash Image (Photo Credits: Google)
Socially Team Latestly| May 08, 2025 12:57 PM IST

Google has released a new capability to its powerful Gemini 2.5 Flash AI model. The users can now generate image using Gemini 2.5 Flash in preview with increased rate limits. This will allow Gemini users to create stunning visuals faster, experiment with more prompts, and streamline content generation workflows.

Google's Gemini 2.5 Flash Can Now Generate Image 

