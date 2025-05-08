Gemini 2.5 Flash Update: Google Introduces Image Generation Capability in Preview of AI Model, Increases Rate Limits

Google has released a new capability to its powerful Gemini 2.5 Flash AI model. The users can now generate image using Gemini 2.5 Flash in preview with increased rate limits. This will allow Gemini users to create stunning visuals faster, experiment with more prompts, and streamline content generation workflows. Meta PLM: Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Introduces Perception Language Model Capable of Understanding and Describing Complex Visual Tasks.

Google's Gemini 2.5 Flash Can Now Generate Image

Image Generation is now available in preview with increased rate limits for Gemini 2.0 Flash. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/OS3vbkAnnu — Google AI Developers (@googleaidevs) May 7, 2025

