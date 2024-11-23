Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath celebrated by bursting crackers after the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a major victory in the 2024 UP Assembly by-elections. The BJP won six out of nine contested seats, including Kundarki, Ghaziabad, Khair, Phulpur, Kateharid, and Majhawan, while its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) won the Meerapur seat, bringing the NDA’s tally to seven. The Samajwadi Party (SP) managed to retain only two constituencies, Karhal and Sishamau. The results mark a significant boost for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, further consolidating its political dominance in the state. UP By-Election Results 2024: BJP Retains Primacy in Uttar Pradesh, SP Remains Main Rival, BSP Continues To Lose Ground.

Yogi Adityanath Bursts Crackers

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath celebrated outside the BJP office by bursting crackers after the UP by-poll results. pic.twitter.com/csKqIlENGP — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2024

