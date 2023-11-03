Amid the rising pollution in Delhi, the Delhi High Court on Friday, November 3, came down heavily on the Delhi Government's forest department for permitting the felling of trees in the national capital. The court also highlighted the recent issue of the increasing air quality index (AQI) level in Delhi. "You (forest department) want people to live in gas chambers? You are responsible for the mess that the citizens of Delhi are in today due to air pollution," Justice Jasmeet Singh said. The high court bench observed while hearing a petition filed by Bhavreen Kandhari, who sought contempt action against the officials for not following court directions passed in April last year requiring the Tree Officers to spell out reasons for permitting the felling of trees in Delhi. Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi Wakes Up to Dense Haze As Air Quality Turns ‘Severe’ at Multiple Locations (Watch Videos).

HC on Air Pollution

