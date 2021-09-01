A 200-personnel contingent of the Indian Army contingent will participate in Multi Nation Exercise ZAPAD 2021 being held at Nizhniy in Russia. The military exercise will be conducted from September 3 to 6. The India army said, "ZAPAD 2021 is one of the theatre-level exercises of Russian Armed Forces & will focus primarily on ops against terrorists. Over a dozen countries from Eurasian & South Asian Regions will participate. Chinese & Pakistan Army would take part as observers in the exercise."

Tweet By The Indian Army:

#IndianArmy contingent will participate in Multi Nation Exercise #ZAPAD2021 being held at Nizhniy, Russia from 03 to 16 Sep 2021. More than dozen countries from Eurasia and South Asia will also participate in the same exercise.#IndianArmy#StrongAndCapable pic.twitter.com/7sSmSoi9Zl — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) September 1, 2021

