Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is reported to be unwell. According to reports, all programmes of Nitish Kumar in Patna and Rajgir, which were scheduled for today, December 20, were cancelled due to the sudden deterioration in his health. It is reported that Nitish Kumar has also got a cold, cough and fever. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Launches ‘109 Free Medicine Vehicles’ in Patna as Part of ‘Swasth Bihar Mission’ (See Pics and Video).

All Programs of Nitish Kumar Cancelled Amid His Health Concerns

Bihar CM Unwell

