Election commission has announced the schedule for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election on Saturday March 16. The polling for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections 2024 will be held on May 13 while the results will be declared on June 4. In the 2019 elections YSRCP won the election by a landslide winning 140 out of the total 175 seats. 'Modi Always Fulfils His Guarantee': PM Narendra Modi Sounds Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Bugle in Telangana, Says 'I Have Worked Day and Night for My 140 Crore Family Members' (Watch Video).

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)