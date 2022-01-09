Warangal, January 9: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a rally in Telangana's Warangal district on Sunday, in an apparent attack Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi and president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party, said that the "day is not far when Owaisi's name and mark both will be wiped out, just like the nizam's." "The history of India says that Babur, Aurangzeb, and Nizam cannot live long. I am sure that the legacy of Nizam will come to a complete halt and a new culture based on Indian civilization will emerge," Sarma further said.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)