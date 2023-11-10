Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has slammed the Congress party over a recent statement by Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Thursday, November 10. In a recent tweet, Sarma wrote, “Senior Cong leader & Family loyalist, Acharya Pramod ji confirms what I have been saying- Fearing a particular vote bank, Congress is “allergic” to Prabhu Shri Ram. The proof is before polls, you will find their leaders and so-called Hanuman Bhakts visiting every temple except Shri Ram Janmabhoomi.” My challenge remains when will they visit Ram Lalla Virajman? My sympathies with Acharya ji, Congressis will abuse him for speaking in favour of Prabhu Shri Ram, the latter added. Meanwhile, Krishnam had recently said, “I have felt that there are some leaders in Congress who hate Lord Ram. These leaders also hate the word 'hindu', they want to insult Hindu religious gurus. They don't like that there should be a Hindu religious guru in the party.” Tripura Assembly Elections 2023: We Constructed Ram Temple by Removing Babur's Occupation, Says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Senior Cong leader & Family loyalist, Acharya Pramod ji confirms what I have been saying- Fearing a particular vote bank, Congress is “allergic” to Prabhu Shri Ram. The proof is 👉 Before polls, you will find their leaders and so called Hanuman Bhakts visiting every temple… https://t.co/r8eaozIwCR — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 10, 2023

#WATCH | Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam says, "I have felt that there are some leaders in Congress who hate Lord Ram. These leaders also hate the word 'hindu', they want to insult Hindu religious gurus. They don't like that there should be a Hindu religious guru in the… pic.twitter.com/CM19BJiZ7M — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2023

