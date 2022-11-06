Counting of votes is being held for the by-election to seven assembly constituencies in six states including former chief minister Bhajan Lal's family bastion Admapur in Haryana. The other constituencies where results of the November 3 bypolls will be out are Gopalganj in Bihar, Andheri (East) of Maharashtra, Munugode of Telangana, Gola Gokarannath of Uttar Pradesh, and Dhamnagar of Odisha. Catch live streaming of the assembly by-election results 2022 here. Assembly By-Elections Results 2022 Live News Updates: Postal Ballots Being Counted, Counting of EVM Votes To Begin Shortly

