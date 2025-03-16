A video going viral on social media shows JDU supporters putting up a poster outside the party office in Patna in support of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar. In the video, JDU supporters are also seen raising slogans in support of Nishant Kumar. The posters put outside JDU office in Patna read, "Bihar ki maang, sun liye Nishant, bahut bahut dhanyawaad" (Nishant, thank you very much for listening to the demands of Bihar). The development comes nearly 20 days after Nishant Kumar appealed to the people of Bihar to vote for his father in the upcoming Bihar elections scheduled to be held later this year. ‘My Father Is 100% Fit, Vote for Him’: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Kumar Appeals to People To Re-Elect His Father in Upcoming Assembly Elections 2025 (Watch Video).

JDU Supporters Put Up Poster in Support of Nishant Kumar

#WATCH | Bihar | JDU supporters put up a poster outside the party office in Patna in support of CM Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar. The posters read 'Bihar ki maang, sun liye Nishant, bahut bahut dhanyawaad' (Nishant, thank you very much for listening to the demands of… pic.twitter.com/Gzugo7KnkQ — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)